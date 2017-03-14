Walk Across Texas in Parker County begins April 2

Ready to Walk Across Texas? Walk Across Texas will begin in Parker County on Sunday April 2 and will end on May 27.
Walk Across Texas (WAT) is a free program to help people be active and establish physical activity as a lifetime habit. You can form a team of up to eight people or walk as an individual. Teams of up to eight people combine their miles to see if they can walk the 830 miles across Texas in eight weeks. Team members don’t have to walk or exercise together; in fact they may not even know each other. Team members may be recruited from friends, co-workers, church friends, club members, neighbors or family.
Walk Across Texas is not a fundraiser or walk-a-thon. While teams do compete to walk across the state first and accumulate the most miles during the eight weeks, the main point is to get moving and be physically active.
To participate in WAT you need to:
1. Get a group of family members, friends or coworkers together that would also like to participate. You can do it yourself or have a team of up to 8 people.
2. Each team needs a captain and a name. The captain agrees to register the team and each member online. Fill out a registration form for your team and for each member.
3. All team members report their miles weekly to the team captain who logs it in at the WAT website.
4. At the end of the eight weeks, team members complete a wrap-up form and the captain turns it in to the Parker County Extension office.
5. You can register and enter miles on line at http://walkacrosstexas.tamu.edu. There are forms available from the Parker County Extension Office if you would prefer to not enter online.
If you don’t enjoy walking, that is not a problem. There are all kinds of activities that can be converted to miles on the on-line calculator. So choose your favorite activity or do a variety and look online to see how easy it is to convert it to miles.
Teams officially start on Sunday, April 2 and will end May 27.
Groups can have their own kick off, midpoint and celebration events. These are optional activities that you are invited to attend and walk.
All teams must be registered on-line by Friday, April 7. For those captains who register their team by the deadline, their name will go into a random drawing for a gift card
Gather your team and email Kathy Smith your team name and team captain. Team captains will receive more details, including directions and the website. If you don’t have a team or need one, contact our office. We will help you to find one. Contact Kathy Smith at Extension 817-598-6168 or email her.
Walk Across Texas is sponsored by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.
We want teams from all over Parker County. Are you in?
