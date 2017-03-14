Mac Smith Attorney, LLC, merges with Harris, Finley & Bogle, P.C.

Weatherford Attorney Mac Smith announces the merger of his law office with one of the top law firms in Fort Worth--Harris, Finley & Bogle, P.C. (HFB).
In 1977, Charles Harris and Dee Finley started a law practice in Fort Worth that has grown over the years to include 34 attorneys with significant expertise practicing in a wide variety of legal matters. When approached by HFB to open an office in Parker County, Mac was thrilled at the opportunity. For the past several years, Mac has tried cases and worked with a number of attorneys at HFB. Andy Sims of HFB believes that Mac was the obvious choice when searching for a Parker County partnership.
"Mac and I have worked together for years, and we have tried some lengthy cases together in Weatherford and Fort Worth,” Sims said. “He is a talented attorney and we appreciate the opportunity to work with Mac and his long-time assistant, Margaret Morris, and paralegal, Kim Cherryhomes. Mac, Margaret, and Kim are the perfect fit to help us jointly meet the legal needs of our existing and future clients in Weatherford and Parker County and surrounding counties."
Since launching his solo practice last year, Mac realized the huge need for a full service law firm. Mac has been inundated with a wide variety of legal needs of his clients and is pleased to be able to offer legal services related to Administrative Law, Appellate, Arbitration and Mediation, Banking and Finance, Bankruptcy & Business Reorganization, Business, Civil Trial Litigation, Corporate, Criminal Defense, Estate Planning and Probate, Labor and Employment, Litigation, Oil and Gas, Personal Injury and Real Estate.
This union will benefit the citizens of Parker County and the surrounding counties. HFB will be the largest full-service law firm in Parker County, and will be able to provide vast experience and expertise. HFB has demonstrated expertise in, among other practice areas, the following:
▪ Representing state and national banking institutions, working on loan documentation, work-outs, litigation, regulatory matters, and other bank-related legal work.
▪ Practicing oil and gas law, including leasing, financing, title examination, the purchase and sale of producing properties, and litigation involving a wide variety of oil and gas issues in both federal and state courts.
▪ Providing landowner representation involving oil and gas drill site, access, and pipeline issues.
▪ Representing automobile dealers with respect to a variety of issues, including commercial business, employment, insurance matters and litigation, administrative agency applications, protests, and hearings.
▪ Representing buyers, sellers, developers, lenders, landlords, and tenants in real estate sales, acquisition, construction, financing, development and leasing.
▪ Handling estate planning, including estate and gift tax planning and the preparation of wills, trusts, and other estate planning documents.
▪ Representing clients in probate matters, including probate litigation.
▪ Providing criminal defense and personal injury representation.
Smith and HFB look forward to growing together in Parker County and beyond, and celebrating their union with the community at a Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting in the near future. In the meantime, you can contact us at www.hfblaw.com
