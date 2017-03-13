Issues and answers about urban coyotes

The Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter and 911 Wildlife are offering a free educational program regarding effective solutions for urban coyote problems March 16 beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the Curtis Elementary Cafeteria, located at 501 W. Russell St.
Coyotes are seen on a semi-regular basis in Weatherford and in residential neighborhoods throughout the United States. The program entitled, “Urban Coyotes: Situations and Solutions,” will provide information regarding:
▪ Basic Coyote Ecology & Behavior
▪ Latest Research on Urban Coyotes
▪ Why are Coyotes in our Community?
▪ Types & Causes of Human-Coyote Conflicts
▪ Solutions for Coyote Conflicts
▪ Keeping Coyotes out of Yards & Neighborhoods
▪ Tips for Protecting Pets
Bonnie Bradshaw, Certified Texas Master Naturalist, professional wildlife control operator and president of 911 Wildlife will be the presenting speaker. Since 2006, 911 Wildlife has provided effective, affordable wildlife management services for homeowners, property managers and municipalities throughout North Texas.
“The Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter has received a recent increase in the number of calls about coyotes being seen in Weatherford the past few months,” said Director of Municipal and Community Services Dustin Deel. “Educational sessions regarding coyotes in urban areas is a great resource to better understand coyote behavior.”
For more information, please contact the Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter at 817-598-4111 or visit 911wildlife.com to learn more about coyotes in urban areas. The educational session is open to the public. No reservations needed.
