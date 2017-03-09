Pills fall out of Weatherford man’s body cavity after arrest

Jackson Kevin Walsh had a bad day.
First, Walsh crashed his father’s 1964 Pontiac Catalina, which he didn’t have permission to drive, early Tuesday in south Fort Worth.
Then, after being arrested and accused of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Walsh was returned to Weatherford and booked into the Parker County Jail.
That’s when prescription pills started falling out of his body.
The hidden medications were Horizant (gabapentin enacarbil), and he didn’t have a prescription for them. Generally, the pills are for severe restless legs syndrome.
Walsh was being booked into jail Tuesday afternoon when a correctional officer located some of the pills as he searched him. As the officer continued to talk to Walsh, a white pill fell to the floor, followed by others, for a total of 12.
Then, during a strip search, two more fell out of Walsh’s body cavity.
Walsh told the officer he need the pills for morphine withdrawals.
Walsh was released from jail Wednesday after posting $20,000 bail.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
