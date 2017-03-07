Weatherford/Parker County Animal Shelter launches capital campaign

“We’re not trying to make this a frivolous shelter. We’re trying to raise the standard for sheltering - not just in our own community - but in North Texas as a whole.”
Those were the remarks made by Dustin Deel, Director of Animal Services for the Weatherford/Parker County Animal Shelter, following the kick-off of the Giving Second Chances capital campaign recently.
“We’re excited about launching the campaign,” Deel said. “We have been diligently working the past year to establish a strong foundation for the campaign and look forward to improving our life saving efforts at the animal shelter.”
Deel said in 2006 the shelter had a campaign, which is what visitors have come to know today.
“They raised about $500,000 and it really created the foundation of what we have today,” Deel said. “The success of the previous campaign is what has led to all of the success we’ve had in the last few years.”
The reality however, is the shelter has grown to the extent that it needs to expand. Some of that growth comes from the drastic decrease in their euthanasia rates.
In 2011 the shelter had a live release rate in the low 40 percent range.
“That’s how many animals actually made it out of the shelter alive through adoption, rescues, or return to owner,” Deel said. “Today our rate is more than 90 percent; that’s wonderful.”
Deel said it’s much easier and cheaper to euthanize an animal compared to finding it a home. But that’s wasn’t the goal of the shelter.
So during the fall of 2015, a study was conducted to determine the feasibility of a funding campaign for the shelter. The response to the study was positive and resulted in the approval of the “Giving Second Chances” campaign.
“The base goal is $1.65 million we’re trying to raise,” Deel said. “The challenge goal is another $950,000 for a total goal of $2.6 million.”
Deel said based on the community support, and the history if its donors, he believes they can meet the overall goal.
“We’re focusing on Phase 1 of our campaign which is to build a new surgical medical suite,” Deel said. “This will support what we anticipate in the future. We also want to build an isolation intake building. Once we get that built I think you’ll be able to safely say we’re doing everything we can for the animals.”
Deel said he also hopes to partner with Weatherford College on opportunities in the shelter’s future.
“Weatherford is committed to the animals and improving the services provided to the community,” said city manager Sharon Hayes. “This campaign will be instrumental in raising the standards for animal care, not only in our community, but for all of North Texas.”
Already the campaign has generated more than $800,000 in gifts and pledges. In fact, Roger Williams Auto Mall has donated a Jeep Wrangler to raffle off to some lucky individual. Tickets are on sale for $25 each or 5 for $100. The drawing for the vehicle with be in January, 2018.
“We care and are passionate about animals,” Deel said. “This is a second chance for them.”

For those wishing to contribute call the campaign office at 817-598-4342. Or visit the shelter located at 403 Hickory Lane, Weatherford, Tx.
