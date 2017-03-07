School district features more twins than national average

The Millsap School District has folks doing some double takes.
The school district has 24 sets of student twins. In addition there are two more sets of twins in administration.
Superintendent Deann Lee said that is well above the national average per groups of 1,000.
"That is 52 twins among an estimated 1,100 students and staff which comes to 4.7 percent. That's 46.9 percent greater than the world average," Lee said. "The University of Texas estimates 32 out of 1,000 people are a twin, which translates to 3.2 percent of the population."
So why is Millsap special and folks are seeing double so often when seeing certain students and staff?
"The water? Who knows?," said Millsap High School Assistant Principal Dr. Troy Snyder. "Truth is it's probably just random event. Many of us migrated here while many are from here. We are an outlier on the twin Bell Curve."
Lee agrees it is random, though interesting. Millsap students come from not only that town, but also Mineral Wells, Weatherford and points in between, which may or may not factor into the high number.
But Lee said the experience is certainly a first for her.
"I haven't been anywhere where there were even close to this many twins, and I've lived in much larger cities and worked in much larger school districts," Lee said.
Snyder, however, did note being around a higher percentage in a smaller setting.
"When I was living in Colombia during my fourth- through seventh-grade years, there were six identical twins in my class of 60 kids," he said.
"This is a first time for my sister and I to be a part of such a big twin population," said kindergarten teacher Melanie Nairn, whose twin sister Missy Dunn also teaches kindergarten.
In fact, it was Nairn and Dunn who discovered the phenomenon in Millsap.
"Teaching at the elementary we have taught many of the sets of twins that have gone through our school," Nairn said. "Being a twin ourselves, it caught our attention."
The majority of the twins in the Millsap ISD are in the elementary school, Lee said.
Elementary school students Stormie and Rainie Ingersoll said there's a special bond among twins that makes going to school together a little more special. For example, they agreed it's comforting to know that no matter what, someone their own age and from their own family will always be there.
"You always have a built-in backup," Stormie said.
"She plays sports and I'm always up in the stands cheering her on," Rainie said.
They added that being surrounded by so many other sets of twins is also pretty nice, knowing they have something in common with so many people.
Others, such as Siannah and Savannah Pontremoli said the best part of being a twin is always having someone to hang out with. They often play jokes on their friends by pretending to be each other.
Also, they said they sometimes will share feelings even though they are not having the same experience. For example, if one is sad, the other will start to cry as well.
"It is weird," they agreed in unison, adding, "It is definitely fun to have a twin."
Lyric and Alandra Martin said they also share feelings. They also answer questions at the same time in the same way.
Holidays can be interesting for twins, also, they said. Family confusion can lead to presents getting mixed up at Christmas and birthdays, though both agree "It's funny."
Lee said she believes being a twin can provide an academic advantage if the scenario is used properly.
"They are a comfort and support to each other and, as the K teacher twins said, you have a built-in study partner," Lee said.
"My brother and I are supports of each other," Snyder said. "We often find ourselves thinking and acting upon the idea that if he can do that, I can take it a step further.
"Here is an example, I got a masters, so he got an MBA from a major university, so I got an MBA and doctorate."
Snyder said he and his brother improved academically in elementary when their school changed its policy and allowed twins to be in the same class.
"Because they encourage each other to do well," Nairn injected.
Snyder said twins who compete together athletically also tend to push each other to be better in that arena. He's seen it pay off in a big way.
"At South Hills HS where I once worked, they had twins who played football that leveraged scholarships for each to Oklahoma State by requiring both get offers," he said.
He added that the best part of playing a sport with a twin is "The pure awesomeness of it."
Nairn said that while there's no guarantee the percentage will stay as high, more twins are on their way into the Millsap school district. And, who knows what move-ins will bring?
"We think that the trend is continuing because we have a set of twins in pre-K," she said. And we also have a teacher at the elementary that is pregnant with twins."
