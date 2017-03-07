New website charges the social media front

Experience Weatherford passes 1000 likes on its newly branded Facebook page about a week after its launch Feb. 6. In the beginning of 2017, the tourism brand contracted with Roxo, Texas Christian University’s student-driven full-service agency, to advance social media engagement to connect with those inside and outside the community.
Roxo students have joined forces with the city to generate a social media campaign that highlights the ways people in the DFW area can “experience” the city of Weatherford. The students’ specialties in strategic communication will help drive the direction of the campaign. The Facebook page connects with its “likers” and followers through event postings, giveaways and photo albums. It creates a space for viewers to share a common experience.
Experience Weatherford is a tourism brand that seeks to create a community of both residents and tourists through its partnership with local businesses. The brand is working to enhance its online presence through the launch of its new website and through social media. It hopes to attract tourists during the day and overnight from the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex to spend time in its traditional, historic city.
Blake Rexroat, Director of Communications and Marketing for the City of Weatherford, said Experience Weatherford is a promise to our visitors that we offer something for everyone.
“This campaign is designed to capture what it feels like to be in Weatherford and promote our authentic atmosphere,” Rexroat said.”
The social media campaign serves as an extension of www.experienceweatherford.com, which highlights Weatherford's upcoming events and attractions through its comprehensive events calendar, which includes anything from monthly book clubs to its annual Blooms Home & Garden Festival. In addition, checking into a hotel is easier than ever through its “Book a Room” tool. Other features on the integrated site include a business directory, a personalized itinerary-builder, partner programs and extensive dining options.
The city’s strides to increase tourism in the downtown area mirror Experience Weatherford’s efforts to connect residents to each other and with potential tourists on social media.
Comments