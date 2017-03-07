WC ballot positions selected

Three places on the Weatherford College Board of Trustees are on the ballot for the May 6 election.
A ballot position drawing was Monday, Feb. 27. The ballot will appear as: Place 2 – Judy McAnally, Scott Butler; Place 6 – Sue Coody, Frank Martin; Place 7 – Lela Williams Morris, Richard M. Bowers.
Martin and McAnally are both incumbents on the board. Board member Dr. Luke Haynes, who currently serves in Place 7, withdrew his name from the election.
Early voting in the countywide election takes place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays between April 24 and May 2, with extended hours until of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, and Thursday, April 27. Early voting locations are:
Parker County Courthouse Annex, Annex Kitchen, 1112 Santa Fe Drive, Weatherford
▪ Springtown Municipal Court, Annex Meeting Room,200 North Main Street, Springtown
▪ Peaster Fire Department, Meeting Room, 221 Judd Street, Weatherford
▪ Aledo ISD Administration Building, Board Meeting Room, 1008 Bailey Ranch Road, Aledo
▪ Azle Masonic Lodge, Meeting Room, 257 West Main, Azle
▪ Willow Park Municipal Building, City Council Meeting Room, 516 Ranch House Road, Weatherford
▪ Old Brock ISD Administration Building, Meeting Room, 100 Grindstone Road, Weatherford
Voting on election day, May 6, will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at multiple locations to be finalized by the Parker County Elections Office.
