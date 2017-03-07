AHS UIL named Overall Academic Team champ

The Aledo High School UIL Academic team competed in Saginaw recently and was named the Overall Academic Team winner.
The Current Event team placed second with Kurt Hutchinson placing fifth. The Literature Criticism team placed first with Brooke Byles placing first, Madison Bunting third, and Alyssa Bobalik fourth. The Social Studies team took second place with Brandon Byles coming in second and Jack Mooney third. The CX Debate team of Robert Myers and Brenna Young placed first with Brenna being awarded top speaker. In Lincoln Douglas Debate, Georgia McAdams took second place and Caleb Glick placed fourth.
Individual winners included: Samantha Manning, second in Spelling; Cheyenne Mahana, fifth in Computer Applications; Madison Bunting, second in Calculator Applications; Kurt Hutchinson, fourth in Current Events; Lauren Nelson, fourth, and Marie Chappell, second in Editorial Writing; Cal Malynn, sixth in Number Sense; Alyssa Hickerson, fourth, and Avery Tilley, third in Science; and Kelsey Basler, fifth in Ready Writing.
Comments