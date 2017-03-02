Extra police patrol scheduled during Spring Break

With Spring Break just around the corner, Weatherford Police Department would like to remind citizens to practice safe driving while behind the wheel. Recently officers conducted speed compliance surveys on four local roadways: Fort Worth Highway, Palo Pinto Street, Ric Williamson Memorial Highway, and Interstate 20 near the 408 mile marker. Survey results of those driving on Palo Pinto Street indicated 23 percent of drivers were driving in compliance with posted speed limits. Survey results of Fort Worth Highway, Ric Williamson Memorial Highway, and Interstate 20 near the 408 mile marker all showed less than a 20 percent compliance with posted speed limits.
Grant funding will allow Weatherford Police Department to have extra police patrol enforcement out during Spring Break (March 4th – March 21st). Texas Department of Transportation Traffic Safety Program grant monies will pay overtime salaries for officers to conduct Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) activities. STEP activities are geared to reduce the number of drunk drivers on the road during holiday periods as well as enforce speed and seat-belt compliance.
For many, Spring Break is a time for vacations and traveling. Weatherford Police Department encourages everyone to use care and caution when traveling. Always wear your seat-belts and ask your passengers to do the same. Be mindful of your surroundings and drive at posted speed limits. Spring Break is a time to get out and enjoy a recess from the norm but remember to have a designated driver if your plans include consuming alcoholic beverages.
Comments