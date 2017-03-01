WHS siblings finish strong at state wrestling

Cole Fournier and his younger sister Camille have been watching the calendar for years, waiting and hoping for what happened this past weekend.
Cole, a senior member of the Weatherford High School Kangaroos wrestling team, made his third appearance at the University Interscholastic League Class 6A State Tournament in Houston this past weekend. It was made even more special by the fact that Camille, a freshman on the Lady Kangaroos, was making her first appearance at state.
"My sister's first year and my last year, it's so great that we can do this together," Cole said. "I wanted us to do something special together this season and we have."
Camille finished second in the state in the 102-pound division, wrapping up a 40-2 high school debut season. Cole placed fourth in the state in the 126 division for a second straight year, splitting his four matches to finish 25-4.
"I think it's amazing," Camille said of the state tournament appearances together.
The siblings captured district and regional championships together.
Also from the Lady Kangaroos, senior Alex Herle (37-8) placed third in the 119 division and sophomore Genevieve Jackson (37-10) competed in the 215 weight class.
Also from the Kangaroos, senior Nate Moore (49-5) placed third in the 160 class and senior Zack Watson (36-14) was sixth in the 170 division. Senior Travis Prince (32-14) and junior Jeremiah Hatfield (36-19) competed in the 152 and 195 classes, respectively.
"This is the first year the boys have had three placers," Kangaroos coach John Mance said. "All three beat some really good kids and we finished higher as a team than Weatherford ever has (11th out of 93 teams)."
The Weatherford girls finished eighth out of 80 teams.
"We are really all pretty pleased," Lady Kangaroos coach Read Sanders said. "We're going to come back strong next year on the girls side and shoot for a title."
Cole missed the first part of the season with a dislocated elbow. It set him back some, but he was determined to return and compete alongside his sister.
"I started the season about a month late, but I was able to get back," Cole said. "It's been a blessing."
Cole and Camille are also each other's biggest cheerleader. When they aren't wrestling in their own match they can be found shouting their loudest to boost the other to victory.
"I always yell out, 'That's my sister,'" Cole said proudly.
Cole is undecided where he will attend college, but he said he definitely wants to compete at the next level. Camille said not having her big brother wrestling with her next season will be "like a piece of us missing, but we'll always have these memories."
In four years, wherever Cole is a senior, his little sister will be entering her freshman year of college. While they're not making any plans to once again be at the same school, who knows?
"That would be cool," Cole said.
"Yeah, that'd be awesome," Camille agreed.
