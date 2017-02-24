Hudson Oaks approves retail, hotel development

Development continues to be a big focus in the city of Hudson Oaks. The city council approved a new retail and hotel development located at US180 and Cinema Drive during a meeting Thursday.
The new hotel and 17,000 square foot retail center will be located in the Shops of Hudson Oaks, Phase II & III, just southwest of the new Starbucks retail center. The development is a partnership of Karmali Holdings, C. Joe Gampper, and Kalterra Capital Partners. Dunaway Engineering and GSO Architects will lead the project design team.
“The development will include urban enhancements such as on-street parking and sidewalks that will tie in with the future Oykey Corridor,” said Mayor Pat Deen. “These types of developments encourage multi-modal forms of transportation; they encourage community-building; they maximize the limited space we have for development; and they limit the impact to our city’s operations.”
Hudson Oaks is experiencing significant business growth with John Deere, Starbucks and Nextlink under construction. Construction of Chick-Fil-A is expected shortly; and the long awaited HEB will break ground in late 2017.
The Hudson Oaks bridge project is expected to be completed in August 2017, with an additional $55 million dollars in transportation projects to start this summer. According to the North Central Texas Council of Governments, Hudson Oaks population grew by 5.7 percent last year compared to 2.7 percent for Parker County as a whole. Based on staff estimates, Hudson Oaks will place over $125 million dollars of development on the ground in the next 24 months.
Comments