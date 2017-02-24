Chef Eric Hunter of Fire Oak Grill hands over keys, heads to the bayou

Leaving behind a decade-long legacy of providing loyal patrons refined Texas cuisine, Chef Eric Hunter and his wife Jennifer are embarking on a new culinary adventure in southern Louisiana.
Fire Oak Grill - (FOG) opened its doors in 2007 on Weatherford’s downtown square during the week of the Parker County Peach Festival. Revered for its fresh and locally grown ingredients served by an always-friendly staff, FOG has been recognized by countless publications including D Magazine, Texas Monthly and Fort Worth magazine. Hunter has also made several appearances on local television outlets.
Hunter started his cooking career in Augusta, Ga., at Pullman Hall Catering, where he learned basic kitchen skills. His next move was to Bistro 491 (now Able Brown Southern Kitchen and Oyster Bar) and then he was awarded the opportunity to work for his mentor, Chef Paul Albrecht of Buckhead Life Restaurant Group of Atlanta. He worked with chef Paul at Spice Restaurant in Midtown Homesickness brought Chef Hunter back to Fort Worth where he worked as chef de cuisine at Lonesome Dove Western Bistro under Chef Tim Love. It was here that he met his wife and learned the management side of the restaurant business. Craving a change, Chef Hunter reconnected with an old friend, Britton Schweitzer, who was in the beginning stages of opening FOG. In 2010 he and Jennifer bought the restaurant from Schweitzer, and the rest is history.
Never content to simply settle, the couple has been looking to expand for years but the opportunity never presented itself until recently. While the complete details will come at a later date, Hunter shared that his new concept near New Orleans will be a true farm-to-table restaurant.
New owners Grant and Candice Lambdin plan to keep FOG’s concept the same.
Candice grew up in Weatherford and still has family there. Grant is from Benbrook. He attended Johnson and Wales Culinary School in Rhode Island and brings to the table an extensive background in the food service industry. The couple owns and operates GLC Event Group and the successful food truck, Bite My Biscuit, which is in its fourth year of operation. They have achieved a healthy level of success with the truck and even won a state level competition last year.
"We owe all of our success to the support of the local community and our long-time staff,” Hunter said. “We are not able to do any of this without those two ingredients. What we will miss the most are the people we have developed friendships with. We want to thank everyone that has supported us along the way and encourage them to continue supporting FOG into the next decade."
