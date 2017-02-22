Rotary Club of Weatherford pancake supper another syrupy success

A tradition is the belief or behavior, that has a special meaning or special significance, passed down from one generation to another.
Such is the case every third Tuesday in February when more than a thousand folks from Parker County turn out for what has become a tradition - the annual Rotary Club of Weatherford Pancake Supper.
In its 61st year the annual event didn’t disappoint.
Those attending help the Rotary Club's efforts to support a variety of causes, chief of which is to promote literacy and wellness programs within the greater Weatherford area which includes students of any school in Parker County.
In the past eight years, the club has awarded scholarships to more than 100 students. The funds raised at the event also enable local Rotarians to support local charities and service organizations such as Meals-on-Wheels, Center of Hope and the Texas Pythian Home.
John Forrest, Pancake Event Coordinator and Rotary President Elect, said he couldn’t be any more pleased with the way this year’s event turned out.
"The Pancake Supper is always a great community event for such a good cause,” Forrest said. “Once again, what made it successful was not only the teamwork and cooperation among the Weatherford Rotarians but the generous support of our community leaders and business sponsors and all those that attended.”
He said the club is grateful to the corporate sponsors, local business sponsors and those that donated supplies and silent auction items.
The Pancake Eating Contest was emcee’d by Rotary Club member Brent Baker. This year’s winner was Mike Troutman, deputy with the Parker County Sheriff’s Department. Weatherford firefighter Wes Briggs came in a close second.
All told, thousands of pancakes, along with hundreds of pounds of bacon and sausage were served to attendees - all in less than three hours.
Forrest said an event of this magnitude couldn’t happen if not for the wonderful sponsors: First Financial Bank; Imperial Construction; Sheriff Larry Fowler; Walmart of Weatherford; Jerry Durant Auto Group; Southwest Ford; First National Bank; Plains Capital Bank; Hugh & Cissie Bradberry; IHOP; Oak Farms Dairy; Texas Butane Co, Inc; Hartness Print Central; Adult & Teen Challenge; Quick Print; Megan Parks Photography; Fire Oak Grill; Weatherford Regional Medical Center; KM Consulting; G&S Insurance Solutions; Greene’s Florist; Iron Skillet; Texas Health Neighborhood Care and Wellness and Main Street Banners.
The Rotary Club of Weatherford thanks all of these partners for their support of Pancake Supper 2017.
