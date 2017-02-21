Weatherford College students dig archeological opportunity

It may not have been the Little House on the Prairie, but it was pretty darn close.
That’s what archeologist and researchers are discovering as they dig around a Parker County log cabin built around a time known as the “Gilded Age” of America.
News of the project was announced last October that the Doss Heritage and Culture Center (DHCC) announced a partnership with Weatherford College - (WC); the Texas Historic Commission-(THC); and Tarrant County Archaeological Society-(TCAS). The idea was to explore and excavate a historic cabin known as the Newberry Cabin which is destined to become part of the Pioneer Park on the site of the DHCC.
Lori Gouge, associate professor at Weatherford College said it was Dean Hungate, managing director of the DHCC, that revealed his goal for the cabin.
“Dean told me how he wanted to connect the project to Weatherford College as a community based effort and to preserve the ‘treasure of history’ for Parker County while giving students something to look at and learn from,” Gouge said. “I fell in love with the project and its potential right away.”
Gouge said that after contacting the THC and TCAS, more people became interested in the project. As more people became interested in the project she knew she wanted WC to be involved. So she proposed an Introduction to Archeology class for WC students.
“That’s not a print it on a schedule and start teaching it kind of thing,” Gouge said. “You have to write a proposal-justify the course and state what it’s learning outcomes are, and present it to the curriculum committee for approval.”
She said last semester - the first group - about four lucky students, signed up to take the three hour elective course.
“I have a goal to develop a proposal to eventually include the course as one of the choices in the social/behavioral science part of the core curriculum.” Gouge said. “I just haven’t gotten that far yet.”
The cabin will be one of the four cabins that will be a part of the Pioneer Park at the DHCC and is the only cabin that has never been moved from its original site.
According to the DHCC, land records reveal that J.D. Newberry acquired the 160 acres where the cabin is located, around 1880. It belonged in the Newberry family until three years ago when the Doss family purchased the property.
“Of course the goal for the DHCC is to move the cabin. It will be the last of the cabins moved to their new home,” Gouge said. “As for WC the goal is to offer a hands on experience for our students at an archeological excavation site. Students will also have the opportunity to study the artifacts back at the DHCC—learn how to clean and catalog items, research what they have discovered, and interpret the story about the people that lived in the cabin. How they lived during the day in the life of a pioneer.”
Gouge said after the cabin has been removed excavation will continue where the cabin once stood.
“So for the next few semesters we’ll be working out here,” she added. “With WC involved in the project we’ll have made a contribution to this project which will be displayed at the DHCC and that’s exciting. Other students will be able to be involved in the project as it continues such as our geology department and science club members.
Gouge said the goal for the DHCC is important and the opportunity for her students to be involved in the project is special.
“This is a very rare and incredible opportunity in this day and age,” Gouge said. “There’s not many active excavations going on.”
Fundraising efforts continue through the 1849 Club according to Hungate.
“In 1849, you could build a log cabin in Texas for $75,” said Hungate. “We are asking for our community to rally around the Pioneer Park at the Doss by donating $75 to be a part of the 1849 Club. We’ve raised more than $6,000 and appreciate everyone who has made a gift towards the cabin project. Information on the 1849 Club is available at the museum during regular business hours or on our website.”
For more information on donation opportunities, contact the museum at 817-599-6168.
The mission of the James and Dorothy Doss Heritage and Culture Center is to collect, preserve, and interpret the history of Parker County through cultural and educational events that raise awareness and pride in our western heritage. For more information, contact the museum at 817-599-6168. The museum celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2016. Look for special events and activities throughout the year.
Lance Winter: 817-594-9902, Ext. 102,
Twitter: @LanceWinter
Comments