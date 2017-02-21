All are invited to see plan for animal shelter, campaign revealed

The City of Weatherford invites the community to the Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter for the Public Kick-off of the Giving Second Chances capital campaign Feb. 28, located at 403 Hickory Lane from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
The event will begin with a presentation detailing the animal shelter’s history and future development plans, along with educational tours of the facility. Distinguished speakers will include Director of Animal Services Dustin Deel, local business owner/donor Drew Springer and other executive leadership council members. The event will conclude with a surprise raffle announcement.
“We are extremely excited about launching the Giving Second Chances capital campaign,” said director of animals services Dustin Deel. “We have been diligently working the past year to establish a strong foundation for the campaign and look forward to improving our life saving efforts at the animal shelter.”
During the fall of 2015, a study was conducted to determine the feasibility of a funding campaign for the Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter. The positive response to the study resulted in the approval of the “Giving Second Chances” campaign for the Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter. The campaign has a challenging goal of raising $1,650,000 to $2,600,000 to help the shelter strengthen its mission of reuniting, rehoming, and rescuing the animals in Parker County.
“Weatherford is committed to the animals and improving the services provided to the community,” said city manager Sharon Hayes. “This campaign will be instrumental in raising the standards for animal care, not only in our community, but for all of north Texas.”
The funds raised will enable the shelter to address the following four areas to help provide the most efficient/loving care for the animals:
▪ Eight construction projects;
▪ Spay and Neuter program;
▪ Feral Cat and Trap-Neuter-Release operations;
▪ Improved roads and Grounds.
The community is encouraged to come meet the campaign leaders, see the shelter and witness the unveiling of the total dollar amount committed to date towards the Giving Second Chances campaign goals. For more information, please contact the Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter at 817-598-4111.
