Best-selling author speaking at Weatherford College

Weatherford College is hosting the first Speaker Jim Wright Library Author Luncheon featuring best selling author Rachel Caine on Saturday, March 25.
Tickets to the event are $30 per person and are available to the general public. The event begins at 11:30 a.m. in the Allene Strain Community Room located in the Doss Student Center on the WC campus and includes lunch and an autographed book by Caine. Tickets are available until March 1 for cash purchase inside the Speaker Jim Wright Library.
WC Acquisitions Librarian Elizabeth Speer organized the luncheon as a way to allow readers to meet and interact with published authors in an intimate setting.
“Our goal is really just to be able to allow people who enjoy reading to get together with other people with similar interests,” she said. “We would like for the Speaker Jim Wright Author Luncheon to become an annual event, but one that stays small so that our guests have a special, more personal experience with each other and our guest author.”
Caine is the author of more than 45 novels, written under several pseudonyms, including the Morganville Vampire young adult series. She is listed as a New York Times, USA Today and international best selling author.
Her novel Prince of Shadows won multiple awards and was named to the prestigious Spirit of Texas Reading List. Her Great Library series launched in 2015 with Ink and Bone, an international bestseller and critical success and winner of multiple nominations and awards.
She has also published books in the genre of urban fantasy, horror, suspense, paranormal and science fiction including an original novel for the television show Stargate SG-1 under the pseudonym Julie Fortune.
Speer said Caine was her first choice for the luncheon for several reasons including a personal interest in the Morganville Vampire series and Caine’s flexibility in working with the college as they put together the first event of this kind on campus.
“Her book Ink and Bone was selected as a 2016 Texas Lone Star Reading List title which is designed to encourage middle school students to explore new books for pleasure,” Speer said. “I think middle school students are often overlooked when it comes to finding reading materials and encouraging them to read. Selecting Rachel allows us to bring this reading level into the spotlight.”
