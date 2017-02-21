Weatherford College fine arts presents “All in the Timing”

The Weatherford College Fine Arts and Communications Department presents their drama festival show “All in the Timing.” The show runs Feb. 23-26 in the Alkek Fine Arts Center.
Show times are 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. The doors open a half hour prior to show time, and admission is free.
Written by David Ives, “All in the Timing” is a series of four short plays encompassing random events including two people meeting in a restaurant, three chimps typing into infinity and eventually producing “Hamlet,” people caught in a time warp that has disrupted their lives and Leon Trotsky desperately trying to cope with the discovery of a mountain-climbers axe in his head.
“David Ives is a master at tickling your heart and activating your mind,” said production director Nancy McVean. “Mr. Ives provides something for everyone.”
Students will also perform this play at the Texas Community College Theatre Festival the first week of March at Blinn College.
For more information on this or other fine arts events at WC, contact Joe Nicikowski at 817-594-6403 or at jnicikowski@wc.edu.
