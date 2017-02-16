Armed Weatherford homeowner captures suspect breaking into vehicle

A homeowner needed just his phone and a handgun Thursday morning to capture a suspected burglar.
The homeowner, who was not identified, called 911 and confronted a burglary suspect after he looked out a window to find someone breaking into his vehicle, police said.
Officers arrived and arrested Donald Alden Gaskamp Jr., 18, of Weatherford.
No injuries were reported. Officers responded to the call about 8:15 a.m. in the 400 block of West Josephine Street.
The caller told the dispatcher that he had a suspect at gunpoint and needed officers.
He told police he had noticed the young man walking in the neighborhood and did not recognize him. A few minutes later, he looked outside and saw the young man inside his vehicle.
He grabbed his handgun and confronted the suspect.
Police are trying to determine if any other burglaries occurred in the neighborhood.
Gaskamp was in the Parker County Jail in lieu of $3,140 bail.
The teen has a criminal history in Parker County. He has been arrested at least once every month since November on charges ranging from burglary to evading arrest, according to court records.
On Sunday, a teen was shot to death in Arlington as he was reportedly trying to burglarize a vehicle, Arlington police said.
That teen was identified as David Crews, 17, of Arlington by the Tarrant County medical examiner.
Crews, a student at Arlington Martin High School, was pronounced dead at 3:44 a.m. Sunday at Medical City Arlington after he was shot by a homeowner in the 3700 block of French Wood Drive in Arlington.
A second teen, 19, “came to speak to detectives [Sunday] night and was involved,” police said.
No arrests had been made in the Arlington case.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
