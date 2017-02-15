Parker County constable accused of continuously assaulting girlfriend

A Parker County constable faces a charge of continuous violence against a family member, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.
Charlie Hunt, 43, is accused of assaulting his girlfriend so many times in the past four years that she can’t remember all of them, according to the affidavit prepared by Texas Ranger C.H. McDonald and signed by a Parker County district judge.
McDonald began investigating the case on Feb. 1, when the woman told him about the physical abuse and described at least one of the incidents. Then, on Sunday, McDonald learned of a new altercation in which the victim said she and Hunt were at a bar when she became upset and tried to leave alone.
Hunt got in the car and they argued as they went home. When they got to the residence, the woman said she was going to leave, the affidavit said. Hunt then hit her several times in the head and at least once in the nose, causing her nose to bleed, the woman told McDonald. Hunt then grabbed her and dragged her off the bed, across the floor and outside on the concrete sidewalk, the affidavit said.
The woman was able to grab an old cellphone that could only make emergency calls, dialed 911 and left the line open so the dispatcher could hear what was happening.
Hunt submitted a written statement that said the woman began the altercation by hitting him in the head, according to the affidavit. He said he tossed a boot to her, and it accidentally hit her in the nose, causing it to bleed, and he said he dragged her from the bed to the bedroom floor, but no further. He denied not allowing her to leave.
The woman had bruises on her nose, arms and legs and abrasions on her back, the affidavit said.
Hunt was booked into Wise County Jail on Monday and released the same day after posting $15,000 bond.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
Comments