Millsap superintendent gets contract extension

After having had the position officially since August, Millsap Superintendent Deann Lee received another vote of confidence from the school board at its recent meeting. They extended her contract through 2020 and gave her a raise.
Lee's salary is now $112,000.
"It is impossible to explain what a privilege it is for me to serve the community of Millsap as superintendent," Lee said. "There is not a board in the state more committed or supportive of doing what is right and best for students and staff. There is not a more selfless staff that meets the needs of every child no matter the personal sacrifice.
"There is not a more unique partnership with a community which participates in the success of its children, and there is not a district with more kind-hearted students eager to partake of the education offered to them.
"Every day I am able to work for the people of Millsap is an honor."
Lee, formerly the assistant superintendent, took over on an interim basis when David Belding left in June to become the superintendent at Aubrey.
Among her work to date, Lee has introduced a mentor program for teachers, fostered the development and use of instructional technology programs, and facilitated the strategic planning initiative at Millsap campuses.
In addition, Lee has served as the president of the 106,000 member Association for Texas Professional Educators.
Among Lee's top projects is the continued implementation of a strategic plan which she and Belding helped set in motion through collaboration with the community.
A general and special election was called for May to fill three general and one special board seats.
Also, as numerous other school districts have done, the board passed a resolution asking for the repeal of the new accountability rating system which utilizes A-F grades.
"The board is committed to excellence and accountability, but desires a system which is equitable and is not mainly based on high-stakes, standardized tests," Lee said.
