Riley touts road work during chamber meeting

“Roads are meant to be traveled and cars are meant to be driven on them.” That’s the motto Parker County Judge Mark Riley uses when speaking of the transportation issues in Parker County.
Riley, who recently announced his plans to seek re-election, briefed those attending the East Parker County Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Wednesday, dealing with such issues.
“In 2008 voters approved a $80 million bond and at that point we had $10 million leveraged from the region,” Riley said. “I serve on the Regional Transportation Council - (RTC), there’s 43 of us and we allocate state and federal monies throughout the region.”
He said because of his membership in the RTC, and having served as its Chairman, Vice Chairman and Secretary, it’s that relationship that has helped him bring millions of the region's transportation dollars to Parker County.
“Under the 2008 bond an additional $72 million in funding was secured to leverage the $80 million in voter approved bond funds,” Riley said. “So we went from $80 million to $152 million. That’s helped us do a lot of projects.”
He said it’s all built around partnerships with cities, school districts and the Texas Department of Transportation.
Riley then showed a short video where Michael Morris, Director of Transportation for the North Central Texas Council of Governments, praised Parker County as being a model for how transportation issues should be handled.
“We have used Parker County in the RTC as an example for planning, grass-roots public involvement, the funding of the bond program, implementation, the importance of the judge taking individual responsibility to bring those projects in on time and under budget,” Morris said. “That’s a story that has been repeated in other counties in our region.”
Riley said with the strong show of support by voters in favor of the 2016 Parker County Transportation Bond during last November, efficient and quality management of the county's transportation improvements continues to be his focus.
Riley said the East Loop will be next in line to address. It will be a multi-year project and cost $56 million to complete.
“We approved bond sales a couple of weeks ago and interest rates were a little lower than we expected, 3.8 to 3.9 percent,” he said. “We hope to be able to advertise for bids a little more than a year from now.”
He said there was no question as to the need for the East Loop and the economic impact it will have and the positive benefits it will bring to everyone in Parker County.
"I am a firm believer that transportation improvements drive economic development," he said. "As Texas continues to experience economic prosperity, we must stay focused on the critical elements that make our state great.”
He said a good transportation system is one of the best economic engines available.
“We’re not letting the grass grown under our feet,” Riley said. “We’re ready to move.”
Transportation
Visit the transportation website at www.parkercountytransportation.com to get more information on the east loop as well as the other transportation projects.
