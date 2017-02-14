WC maintains flat tuition rate for fourth year

For the fourth year in a row the Weatherford College Board of Trustees approved flat tuition rates during their regular meeting Thursday afternoon.
Tuition rates for the 2017-18 academic year at WC will remain at $80 per credit hour for in-district tuition, $124 for out-of-district tuition, $98 for out-of-district Wise County, $115 for out-of-district Granbury, and $176 for out-of-state.
“I don’t know that there are any other colleges in the state able to do that,” board chair Frank Martin said in thanks to the administration for keeping tuition rates flat.
Several fees were adjusted for the upcoming academic year due to the cost associated with certain classes including criminal justice, fire science, computer networking and vocational nursing.
The Tuition and Fees Advisory Committee also recommended the board eliminate late registration and reinstatement fees.
Also, during his President’s Report, WC President Dr. Kevin Eaton announced record enrollment figures for the spring semester. Enrolment is up 6.5 percent from this time last year with 5,602 students, the highest spring enrollment in Weatherford College history by more than 300 students.
In other business the board:
▪ Approved a return to monthly meetings. The board has been scheduling bi-monthly meetings for the past few years.
▪ Heard an update on the Hood County campus and the opportunity to purchase the current building as well as an adjacent building currently owned by Granbury ISD.
▪ Heard an update on the call center that was established for peak enrollment time from Thanksgiving through the start of the spring semester. The call center increased registration efficiency, reduced office stress and is planned to be used during other peak enrollment periods.
▪ Heard an update on campus carry which goes into effect for community colleges Aug. 1.
▪ Approved the minutes from the Dec. 8, 2016 board meeting
▪ Approved the financial reports ending Dec. 31, 2016, and Jan. 31, 2017.
▪ Extended the contract for the Texas Book Company to operate the campus bookstore through March 31, 2020.
▪ Approved the disposal of obsolete and surplus items through e-waste recycling.
▪ Approved a contract for municipal advisory services with RBC Capital Markets, LLC relating to the college district’s bond offering.
▪ Approved the 2017-18 academic calendar.
In his President’s Report, Dr. Eaton:
▪ Recognized Shirley Brown and the WC Math Department for their work on the annual Coyote Area Math Competition.
▪ Recognized Brent Baker, Liz Osina, Jeff Lightfoot, Theresa Hutchison, the WC Baseball team, the WC cheerleaders and the WC coyote mascot for braving the cold weather to partner with Texas Health Fitness Center of Willow Park and the Winter RUNderland event.
▪ Announced the resignation of sonography director Guillermo Renderos, physical sciences instructor Stephen Tuttle government instructor Eddie Feng and the retirement of physical therapy assistant Tom McKelvey.
