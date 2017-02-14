Area teachers honored by Weatherford College

Ten Parker County educators were among the 31 teachers from across the region honored by Weatherford College at the 2017 Jack Harvey Academy of Exemplary Teachers celebration Feb. 3 at the Doss Heritage and Culture Center.
Celebrating its 21st year, the Harvey Academy honors exemplary teachers in the memory of Professor Emeritus Jack Harvey, who taught at WC for 23 years and was considered among his peers as a “master teacher.”
The honorees, along with an excerpt from their nomination letters, are:
▪ Wendee McGee, first grade at Stuard Elementary School in Aledo ISD
“She always thinks of students first and goes the extra mile in helping her students be successful. Last year, she led Marathon Kids, a program where students stay after school to run laps. They keep track of them until they reach 26.2 miles, the distance of a marathon. She did this on her own time to give back to her students, since her love of running is something that has meant so much in her life. The kids and parents love it!”
▪ Christina Starnes, Special Education and Structured Learning and Santo J. Forte Junior High School in Azle ISD
“Christina challenges her students to make daily social and academic progress as they learn to navigate not only the junior high world, but also the larger community. What might appear as a small victory to some is mightily celebrated by Mrs. Starnes and her team.”
▪ Jill Blanton, Reading Specialist at Brock Elementary School
“Mrs. Blanton played a key role in designing and implementing the campus-wide intervention and extension hour that allows each student on the campus to maximize their full academic and creative potential. Her support for teachers and students as they took on this challenge has been unwavering.”
▪ Jacy Roach, English Language Arts teacher for third through fifth grades at Garner Elementary School
“Jacy Roach has that rare combination of knowledge, patience and demeanor that lights up everyone around her… Mrs. Roach teaches with enthusiasm, creativity and genuine kindness.”
▪ Vicki Reed, eighth grade Mathematics at Millsap Middle School
“Vicki Reed’s teaching displays the rare combination of incredible content knowledge and the ability to convey that knowledge to her students. She is a leader of other teachers on campus, and she provides a role model for instructional practices.”
▪ Katharine Grudt, Science at Peaster High School
“Mrs. Grudt is known for having high expectations and producing students with high percentage success rates on state-mandated assessments. However, those that know her best would say Katharine is an admitted ‘rule-follower’ who always beats the bushes for the ‘fine points’ of the rule that will allow that struggling student who works hard to get the job done.”
▪ Michelle Herndon, Instructional Specialist at Poolville Junior High School
“Michelle Herndon is an exemplary teacher because she relates to all learners and provides a safe learning environment in which to identify and help their deficiencies. Michelle cares about all students.”
▪ Kay Alexander, seventh grade Reading at Springtown Middle School in Springtown ISD
“Ms. Alexander gets to know each of her students by developing an educational relationship so that she is able to motivate them to be their best. Kay refuses to give up on students, and she refuses to let the students give up on themselves.”
▪ Claire Varnon, tenth grade English II and English II Pre-Ap at Weatherford High School
“It is Ms. Varnon’s fervent hope that her classroom is a place where days are spent building the skills of reading fluency, language, grammar, analysis and argumentation – but moreover, that all of these skills are embedded in consistent opportunities to ‘climb into’ the skin of others, to build empathy and global knowledge through discovering our shared humanity.”
▪ Dr. Alex Ibe, Executive Dean and Professor of Anatomy and Physiology at Weatherford College
“Dr. Alex Ibe is described by his students as being a challenging instructor and holding high expectations, but he becomes incredibly invested in each student to help them succeed. He never lets students give up. There is always a student in his office – in fact, there is often a line… Dr. Ibe has been described as a ‘student whisperer,’ always working to get more and get further than the student thought possible.”
Other recipients of the 2016 Jack Harvey Fellowship Awards of Exemplary Teaching are:
▪ Alvord ISD – Laura Rhine, Grade 6 Social Studies
▪ Birdville ISD – Robin Massey-Davis, Grades 7-8 Spanish and English Language Arts
▪ Bowie ISD – Jessica Gaston, Grade 1
▪ Boyd ISD – Wanda Cook, Grade 5 Math
▪ Bridgeport ISD – Shelly Moody, Grades 3-5 Environmental Science
▪ Burleson ISD – Rachel Elder, Grade 1
▪ Castleberry ISD – Mickey McPherson, Grade 8 Social Studies
▪ Chico ISD – Becky Renfro, Grades 7-8 Mathematics
▪ Decatur ISD – Holly Harrison, Grades K-5 P.E.
▪ Graford ISD – Jamye Hayes Grades 5-6 Social Studies
▪ Granbury ISD – Kayli Morris, Grade 9 Science and Biology
▪ Jacksboro ISD – Kelly Williams, Kindergarten
▪ Joshua ISD – Rebecca Couey, Grades 9-12 Mathematics
▪ Lipan ISD – Wendy Gaylor, Grade 1
▪ Mineral Wells ISD – Mark Beaty, Grades 11-12 Social Studies and College Biology
▪ Muenster ISD – Carol Cook, Grades PreK-6 Elementary Computer Teacher
▪ Paradise ISD – Amy Norwood, Grade 3 English Language Arts and Reading
▪ Perrin-Whitt CISD – Donna Andreatta, Grades 7-8 English and History
▪ Santo ISD – Amber Laursen, P.E. and Kindergarten Co-Teacher
▪ Stephenville ISD – Landice Haynes, Grades PreK-K Fine Arts
▪ Tolar ISD – Shawnee Endsley, Grade 6 Mathematics
