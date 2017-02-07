Local businesses share the recipe for romance this Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is rounding the corner and if you’re still stumped on what to get that special someone, or where to go for an evening of romance - problem solved.
Eric Hunter, chef/owner of Fire Oak Grill, said if delicious food and a romantic atmosphere are what you’re looking for, he has the answer.
“What we’re doing for Valentine’s Day is a little different than usual,” Hunter said. “We’re offering a limited menu with four courses - three options to each course, and you can also get a wine pairing if you desire.”
He said it’s not the typical things patrons have become accustomed to on his regular menu.
“It’s special for that reason. But, it’s also special in the fact that there’s an energy on that night - it’s Valentine’s Day! Love is in the air,” Hunter said with a smile. “People are excited to be out and about enjoying their time with that special someone.”
The cost of the Valentine’s Day celebration is $70 per person. Some of the menu selections for the evening include:
▪ First course: Crispy chicken livers with fennel citrus salad and Cajeta; or broiled Gulf Oysters with chili compound butter and Parmigiano-Reggiano; or spinach and artichoke tart with goat cheese fondue.
▪ Second course: Roasted and house pickled root vegetables with chilies, fresh herbs, citrus aioli and crispy capers; or Manhattan style seafood chowder with crusty bread; or mixed baby lettuces, shaved red onion, cucumber, baby heirlooms tomatoes and house made croutons with smoked tomato dill vinaigrette.
▪ Third course: Roasted Wagyu beef cheeks with house made pappardelle pasta, natural jus, and shaved Pecorino Romano; or grilled Cobia with Cannellini bean stew, fresh kale and crispy shallots; or crispy seared Vital Farms chicken with blis tered haricot vert, roasted beets, cauliflower puree and pan sauce.
▪ Fourth course: Strawberry-chocolate Parker County pecan tart with Grand Marnier, Mascarpone and candied Clementines; or Bourbon apple bouche with huckleberry, graham crumble and house made lemon-espresso sorbet; or buttermilk-vanilla Panna Cotta with coconut macaroons.
Hunter, who has worked at the restaurant since it opened in 2007, said Fire Oak Grill will celebrate its 10th anniversary in July. He and his wife bought the popular eatery in 2010 and it continues to thrive today.
Vintage Grill and Car Museum
Also in the shadow of the historic Parker County courthouse is the Vintage Grill and Car Museum.
Aaron Austin, executive chef/GM, said they will be running specials on Saturday the 11th as well as Valentine’s Day the following Tuesday.
The price is $60 per couple. Love birds will have a choice of three courses.
“It’s a really good deal,” Austin said. “Many of our regular menu favorites are being offered.”
Some of the selections include:
▪ First course: (choice of two house salads or one shared appetizer) House salad - Tuscan mix. diced tomatoes, red onions, Parmesan, house made croutons and a choice of dressings.; or The Hicks - Roasted elephant garlic, brie, caramelized onions and tomato compote with house crackers; or Fried Green Tomatoes - Cornmeal and flour battered fresh green tomatoes and drizzled with red bell coulis.; or Calamari - Lightly battered and flashed fried, served with remoulade or “Gaines” style, tossed in Thai chili sauce.; or Shrimp Cocktail - Six chilled shrimp served with cocktail sauce.
▪ Second course: The Pic - 8oz PIC coffee and pink peppercorn crusted Black Angus tenderloin sliced and topped with stout beer caramel sauce served with Italian cheese risotto and sauteed asparagus; or The Fairlane - 8 oz. thinly sliced seared Ahi Tuna steak, on a bed of lemon risotto and served with asparagus; or The Nova - Sliced Black Angus tenderloin with TX whiskey, pink peppercorn cream sauce and caramelized scallops served with garlic mashed potatoes and sauteed asparagus; or Norwegian Salmon - 8 oz. Norwegian salmon topped with lemon white sauce, pan seared with choice of two sides; or the Farm to Market - Two boneless chicken breast on a Belgian waffle, drizzled with hollandaise, served with chipolte maple syrup; and more.
▪ Third course: Texas Toast Bread Pudding - Texas toast and chocolate chip bread pudding with cinnamon sugar, topped with TX whiskey dressing and vanilla bean ice cream; or TX Whiskey Cake - TX whiskey toffee cake topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup and candied pecans; or Chocolate Love - Rich chocolate mousse layered in between decadent chocolate cake, topped with smooth chocolate butter cream.
Short Chef Creations
Also near the courthouse square Short Chef Creations said they “loooove” Valentine’s Day.
“There’s nothing sweeter than seeing someone’s eyes light up when receiving something special,” said co-owner Jennifer Lundy. “We have Chocolate or White Chocolate dipped strawberries for only $19.95 a dozen, heart-shaped petit fours for $14.95 a dozen, and Chocolate Rose Bouquets for $19.95 a half dozen or $29.95 a dozen.”
She said there is free delivery within Weatherford and to please order by noon on the 13th.
“We will also carry a limited number of orders in the store on the 14th,” she added.
Shep’s Place
But if you’re striking out solo this year then you’ll want to be sure and take in the fun at Shep’s Place.
Chef/owner John Shepherd and his wife Jenn have concocted a evening of fun and enjoyment for those who are single.
The restaurant is having a S.A.D. event! Otherwise known as Singles Awareness Day.
“We are celebrating the singles on Valentine’s Day with some giveaways and special drinks with fun names,” Jenn said. “We will have a ‘Beat the Heart’ piñata filled with fun prizes on the patio and live music.”
Back Home Bakery
Does your special someone have a sweet tooth? The folks at Back Home Bakery may have the answer.
“Back Home Bakery is the best place to say “I love you” to your mom, spouse, kids...your friend, your kids’ friends and yourself,” said so-owner Erin Thiem. “We will have a variety of sweet treats and gift baskets so you can share the love.”
Massage Envy
Before you head out for a night on the town perhaps a day of pampering is in order. What better way to set the mood than a massage for your loved one.
“Schedule a massage with your loved one in our special ‘Couples Room,’” said Barbara Wixon, business manager of Massage Envy in Hudson Oaks. “Ask about our Valentine Gift Card promotions that can be used for massages, facials or retail products. Buy $150 and get a $50 promo card. Call for details: 817-550-1665.”
Lance Winter: 817-594-9902, Ext. 102,
Twitter: @LanceWinter
