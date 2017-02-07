Holocaust survivor speaks out against hate

Be an “upstander,” not a “bystander.” That’s what Holocaust survivor Paul Kessler told those attending a meeting of the Parker County Republican Party. His sentiments are meant to speak out against hate and prejudice where ever it’s found.
On Thursday, the native of Slovakia recounted his horrific experiences as a child growing up while staying one step ahead of the invading German army.
“The German army didn’t come to our part of the world until 1944. I was 5 years old and my mother received word [Germans] were coming to our village,” Kessler said.
So she took what was left of her family, just five from what was once more than 20, and moved 150 miles away from the fighting.
“It was safe — you could still work there — it was still under the Slovak regime,” Kessler said. “So, we went there and lived with two other families. But on Sept. 9, 1944, we were awakened by a loud scream; ‘Run, the Germans are here.’”
Kessler said he remembered he and his mother throwing on what clothes they had and running for the forest just outside the village.
“At the time we didn’t know what happened to my aunt, uncle and grandmother, who were living with another family,” Kessler recalled.
“We emerged from the hole to what sounded like celebration. We were in that hole so long we could not open our eyes to the sun. Once we could see, we were taken across the street, where another family had been hiding my aunt and uncle.”
He said he remembered living in the forest and eating berries and whatever else they could find. Then one day his mother saw the son of the family they had been staying with, grazing his livestock. Later that evening, both were brought back to the village, under the cloak of darkness by the family. There they dug a hole with four walls.
“They put us in that hole, covered it with branches and leaves from their tree, manure from their animals, and that’s where we spent the next seven months until we were liberated.”
Kessler said the people hiding them would bring them cold soup and maybe a piece of bread from time to time.
“I know many days and many times my mother went without because I was crying from hunger and the cold,” he said. “We passed the time by mother telling folktales in Yiddish, Jewish and Slovak.”
He said the real heroes of the story were the Slovakian peasant farmers who risked their lives to save another human being they hardly knew.
“Had we been found, we would have been shot on sight for being Jewish,” Kessler said. “The family hiding us would have been shot also for sheltering Jews. I often ask myself, ‘Could I have done that?’ Would you have? Could I risk my own life to save another human being I hardly knew?”
Kessler said the the military war in Germany was won by the Allied Forces but the moral war was won by the righteous Christians who said, “This is not right and we’re going to do something about it.”
Liberty
“We were freed on April 1, 1945 by Russian troops,” Kessler said. “We emerged from the hole to what sounded like celebration. We were in that hole so long we could not open our eyes to the sun. Once we could see, we were taken across the street, where another family had been hiding my aunt and uncle.”
Kessler said after they had gotten their strength back, they went back to their village where their house still remained and moved back in.
Weeks later, Kessler said, his grandmother, who had been taken to a concentration camp when she was betrayed by a neighbor, rejoined the family.
“Of the 1,000-plus Jews in the village, 120 survived,” Kessler said. “I was the only Jewish child to survive.”
He said of the more than six million Jews killed, about 1.5 million were children.
“I was bedridden for a year after the war,” Kessler added. “I was very sick and had a reaction to food because I suffered from malnutrition.”
Kessler said Czechoslovakia came together again as a country and the Slovakian leaders that supported the Nazi regime were tried for treason, many executed.
Unfortunately, in 1948 a military coup backed by Communists and supported by the Russian government overthrew the country and Kessler’s mother said it was time to leave.
Kessler’s family ended up in Los Angeles.
Looking back
In the 1990s, Kessler worked for six years in Warsaw, Poland where he visited Auschwitz Prison camp — arguably the most notorious concentration camp during World War II.
It was there he found his father’s name in the archives.
“I found the date he arrived, April 17, 1942. It had his name, address in Slovakia, date of birth, parents’ names, wife’s name and the date he died — June 10, 1942.
“I was 58 years old and I stood there with a piece of paper in my hand, and for the first time in my life I felt the presence of my father in that place,” Kessler said. “I looked at all of the books and names and wondered, why? When you murder and do these terrible things, you don’t record it! You hide it. Personally, the only thing I can figure out is that Hitler and the Nazis believed they were doing some great thing for humanity.”
Kessler said to this day he couldn’t believe such a thing could happen in the world, but it did.
“So we have a motto, ‘never again, never again.’ Our hope is is that by showing the terrible things that humans are capable of doing, we could prevent such a thing from happening again,” Kessler said. “But we have the fields of Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia ... the Congo and now Syria.
“So you see, the lessons of the Holocaust are yet to be learned.”
