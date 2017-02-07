It’s pancake time for Rotarians

It’s an event that’s become legendary in Parker County.
For more than six decades the Rotary Club of Weatherford - every third week in February - comes together in a spirit of fellowship and goodwill that can mean only one thing. It’s time to eat pancakes!
Folks from all over will once again have an opportunity to turn out for what has become an annual tradition and get their fill of fluffy, buttery goodness; and for a good cause.
The event itself helps support the Rotary Club’s effort to promote literacy and wellness programs within the greater Weatherford area. More specifically, the Pancake Supper is the club’s primary means of funding the scholarships it provides to students in Parker County, allowing them to pursue college degrees.
In the past 10 years, the club has awarded scholarships to more than 100 students from the Weatherford community. The funds raised at the event also enable local Rotarians to support local charities and service organizations such as Meals-On-Wheels and the Texas Pythian Home.
John Forrest, Pancake Event Coordinator and Rotary President Elect, said more than 1,600 usually attend the event.
“It’s a tremendous responsibility and I’m so honored to be this year’s coordinator of the Pancake Supper,” he said. “This event is successful because of the team effort Weatherford Rotary Club, and the generous support and participation of the community, and our sponsors.”
Forrest said the Rotary Club will one again be hosting the Pancake Eating Contest sponsored and underwritten by First Financial Bank of Weatherford. The WISD drumline will also perform again to add to the fun of the evening.
“We had a wonderful turnout at last year’s event and I hope the folks from Parker County turn out again,” he said.
All told, thousands of pancakes, along with hundreds of pounds of bacon and sausage will be served to attendees - all in less than three hours.
Forrest said an event of this magnitude couldn’t happen if not for the wonderful sponsors: First Financial Bank; Imperial Construction; Sheriff Larry Fowler; Walmart of Weatherford; Jerry Durant Auto Group; Southwest Ford; First National Bank; Plains Capital Bank; Hugh & Cissie Bradberry; IHOP; Oak Farms Dairy; Texas Butane Co, Inc; Hartness Print Central; Adult & Teen Challenge; Quick Print; Megan Parks Photography; Fire Oak Grill; Weatherford Regional Medical Center; KM Consulting; G&S Insurance Solutions; Greene’s Florist; Iron Skillet; Texas Health Neighborhood Care and Wellness and Main Street Banners.
The event will take place on Tues., Feb. 21 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Weatherford High School. Tickets are $5 in advance or $8 at the door and may be purchased from any Weatherford Rotary Club member or at the Weatherford Chamber of Commerce office.
