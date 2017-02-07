New Roos FB coach going long way in short distance

Sometimes a dream can be as close as just outside your front door.
Well, maybe Billy Mathis is going to have to drive a few miles, but he didn't have to go far.
Mathis, 39, was raised in Aledo. Now, his first head football coaching job is just down the road in Weatherford. He was named the Kangaroos' new coach and assistant athletic director on Jan. 28, and to say he is excited about his new gig would be akin to saying kids love Christmas.
"It's great how God has worked this out," Mathis said. "You work your whole career to get a head coaching job and you think you're going to have to move out West and drag your wife kicking and screaming. Then, Class 6A Weatherford calls."
Mathis, who was the defensive coordinator for the 5A Division II state champion Aledo Bearcats last season, was chosen from over 100 applicants to replace Weldon Nelms, who retired after four seasons. He inherits a program that hasn't had a winning season since going 7-4 in 2005. The Kangaroos haven't been to the playoffs since squeaking in at 3-8 in 2007, and only twice have they posted non-losing seasons since, 5-5 in 2009 and 2015.
But Mathis is confident he can change all that. His optimism is understandable, after all. During his two terms as an assistant at Aledo (2003-07 and 2013-16), the Bearcats were 113-22 with three state championships and a 39-6 playoff record. Also, in four seasons at Godley (2009-12) the Wildcats were 41-7 with four playoff wins.
"There's a lot of good kids in Weatherford," said Mathis. "The first thing I want to bring in is stability. There's been a bunch of coaches here, and you've got to have that consistent athletic leadership.
"Weatherford's got a good culture, a good mindset. They just need that stability."
Weatherford athletic director Richard Scoggin said Mathis will bring something special to the entire sports program.
"We wanted him because of his background and experience, not number of years, but where he was and who he worked with," Scoggin said. "In the four years Coach Nelms was here we definitely began to get up that hill. He (Mathis) can keep us moving forward. He's a great fit for Weatherford."
Mathis worked in one of the most stable programs in the nation at Aledo. Athletic Director Tim Buchanan was the head football coach for more than two decades, winning state championships in 1998, 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2013. He was followed by Steve Wood, his defensive coordinator, who has led the team to state titles in 2014 and 2016.
"Billy is a great dad, teacher and football coach, so there is no doubt he will have the Kangaroos in the playoffs before long," Buchanan said. "I told him about 10 years ago he was going to be a great head coach one day."
Mathis remembers the day Buchanan took the helm in Aledo. He knew right away there was something special about this young coach, and he plans to apply the same strategy in Weatherford.
Ironically, Mathis played for the last Aledo team to NOT make the playoffs, something he finds a little humorous today. Still, the 1995 Bearcats finished 6-3-1 and Mathis said he knew greatness was on the horizon.
"I remember when he walked in we all said, 'Who is this guy? He was young,'" Mathis said with a chuckle. "But he got in there with us every day. He lifted weights with us.
"We'd never watched video before and he taught us how to watch it, how to go into detail.
"I am so lucky. I have learned from two of the best football coaches in the world."
Wood said it speaks highly of the Aledo program that Mathis' first head coaching job was at a school the size of Weatherford.
"To me, it says a lot about our program, kids and coaches," Wood said. "Billy will do a great job."
Mathis graduated Aledo in 1996. He played a semester of baseball at North Lake Community College, going on to help out with linebackers while a student at Texas Tech. He graduated from the University of North Texas and began his career as a coach.
Mathis married his high school sweetheart, Ashley. They have three boys, 9-year-old Slade, 6-year-old Brant, and 2-month-old Steel.
"It couldn't have worked out better, especially having a young baby and having in-laws who help out," Mathis said of not having to relocate his family.
Mathis left Aledo after the 2007 season to work in the private sector for an oil and gas company. However, he simply loved coaching too much, so when his friend Randy Brawner left Aledo to become the head coach at Godley, he joined him.
"We went there and kicked butt," Mathis said with a smile. "We should have won state in 2009.
"Then, coach Buc called and asked if I wanted to come back to Aledo. I said I sure do."
Now, Mathis said he wants to build a "band of brothers" within the Kangaroos similar to what he experienced with his Aledo family.
"It's cliche, but it's true. Those kids coming into the seventh grade there, they want to be Bearcats. They can't wait for their turn at winning championships," he said. "You've got to think, 'We've gotten up too early, worked too hard to let somebody come and take this. When you get and maintain that attitude, you've got a great team.
"This is my chance to put my stamp on a program, and we can put this program back to where it deserves to be, where this city deserves for it to be. We're going to win some football games, I'll just say that - and there's nothing better than winning."
