Food Safety classes offered

The Texas Department of State Health Services accredited food handlers class is rapidly approaching.
Class will begin on Thurs., Feb. 23 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will be at the Parker County Agricultural Service Center in Weatherford. The cost to attend the class is $20.
The accredited food handlers program is a state requirement for all food service employees to help promote the service of safe food. This class is a basic overview of food safety practices that are necessary to ensure you serve safe food at your establishments. Some of the practices discussed are: Good Personal Hygiene, Cross Contamination and Time and Temperature Abuse.
For more information and/or to sign up for the class call 817-598-6168.
Certified Food Managers Course and ServSafe exam
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will offer a two day Certified and Re-Certification Food Manager course and exam on Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 27 and 28.
The class will begin at 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday and 8:30 a.m. to noon on Tuesday.
The ServSafe Certified Food Manager exam will be administered on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at the conclusion of the class.
The class will be at the Parker County Agricultural Service Center located at 604 North Main Street in Weatherford. The cost for the course is $125. This includes the course, ServSafe Certified Food Managers examination, course book and all course materials.
This course is an update and review of food safety principles and practices and will help prepare you for the exam. For questions, a registration form or to register for the course call 817-598-6168 or visit the website at parker.agrilife.org.
