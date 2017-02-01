WC seeks input on 150th anniversary

Weatherford College is gearing up to celebrate its 150th anniversary in 2019, and organizers are looking for input from alumni, employees, students and the community at large on the activities to take place during that time.
A survey is available at www.wc.edu/150 for those wishing to submit their thoughts on the celebration.
A preliminary committee made up of a cross-section of WC employees met in the fall of 2016 to begin discussion on what is expected to be a yearlong celebration in 2019. Separate committees encompassing various aspects of the community are expected to be organized in the near future.
Meanwhile, the WC Foundation is moving forward in producing a pictorial history book to celebrate the 150th anniversary which is anticipated to be completed by late 2018.
Founded in 1869, WC is the oldest continuing community college west of the Mississippi River.
“Very few colleges have the opportunity to celebrate a sesquicentennial, so this is very special to us,” said Brent Baker, Vice President of Institutional Advancement. “We look forward to working with all of our constituents to make this a great celebration for WC!”
Those interested in volunteering may contact Baker at bbaker@wc.edu or call 817-598-6275.
