Weatherford ISD announces public hearing to discuss consideration of designation of WISD as a District of Innovation

The Weatherford Independent School District will conduct a public hearing for the consideration of designating Weatherford ISD as a District of Innovation on Feb. 13, as part of the regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Trustees.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Weatherford ISD District Services Building Boardroom, located at 1100 Longhorn Drive.
A district of innovation is a concept passed by the 84th Legislative Session in House Bill 1842, effective immediately, that gives traditional independent school districts most of the flexibilities available to Texas’ open enrollment charter schools. To access these flexibilities, a school district must adopt an innovation plan, as set forth in the Texas Education Code Chapter 12A.
