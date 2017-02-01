Weatherford Municipal Court to participate in statewide warrant roundup

More than 300 law enforcement agencies across Texas will be concentrating their efforts to address non-compliance with court orders between Feb. 10 and Feb. 24 during a statewide warrant roundup.
Defendants who voluntarily appear to take care of tickets with Weatherford Municipal Court will not be arrested. Additionally, if a defendant pays their warrant in full, they will be eligible for a 50 percent reduction of the fine. If unable to pay, defendants must contact the court to discuss options that may be available to resolve the warrant.
Defendants who do not resolve tickets during warrant roundup may be subject to arrest. If defendants are stopped while driving a vehicle and arrested, the vehicle may be impounded, which would result in additional tow and storage fees. Defendants are encouraged to take care of tickets now to avoid arrest.
“We want to work with defendants who have outstanding warrants,” said Judge Robert Galbreaith. The last thing we want to do is arrest someone for a ticket that can be easily resolved.”
Ticket payments can be made 24 hours a day, seven days a week online at www.weatherfordtx.gov/onlinepayments. City of Weatherford Municipal Court hours are open from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday thru Friday, located at 303 Palo Pinto Street. Extended hours will be offered the day of warrant roundup beginning at 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. For questions, please contact City of Weatherford Municipal Court at 817-598-4120.
