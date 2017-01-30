QuikTrip will be opening soon

Timing is everything. For residents wondering about the timing as it pertains to the opening of fuel giant QuikTrip - (QT) - the answer is soon.
For weeks now social media has been abuzz with speculations as to why the shiny new business hasn’t opened its doors. After all the infrastructure is there, pumps in place and by all appearances, good to go.
The reality is the City of Weatherford offered to give QT a temporary certificate of occupancy - C/O to begin stocking shelves last November. However, QT chose to delay the opening until the developer finished what was required of them before and the plat was filed.
On Jan. 24, a C/O was given to QT and the plat was filed.
“Normally, they would just now be getting their building permit because permits are not issued until the platting and public improvements are complete, said Blake Rexroat – director of communications and marketing for the city. “Weatherford agreed to issue the building permit while the public improvements, road, water, wastewater, realignment of park, detention, were being constructed by the developer, not the city.”
This gave QT a 6 month head start.
“In so doing, QT agreed and understood that the building might be completed before those improvements were complete with occupancy held up,” Rexroat said. “There were complete engineering plans on the whole project and the developer was responsible for the construction of the streets, utilities, etc. which is normal. The delay from December until March, however, was their choice and the optimum time in their estimation to open.”
So as it stands QT is scheduled to open sometime in March.
