Bullets return, finish job

By remembering what many would want to forget, the Texas Bullets turned this season into an unforgettable experience.
In 2015 the Bullets advanced to the USA Bowl, where they met the seven time national semi-professional football champions Saint Paul (Minnesota) Pioneers. The Bullets suffered six turnovers in the first half, digging themselves a huge hole.
Though they rallied, the Bullets fell 36-24. That memory, though, was motivation when they returned to the USA Bowl to face the Ohio Crush on Jan. 14 in Orlando.
This time the Bullets controlled the game from the outset, leading 26-0 at the half on their way to a 46-0 victory, capping a 14-0-1 season, the best in team history.
"This time I expected us to win. This time the guys went down there with a totally different mentality," Bullets head coach Adam Sharp said at a community celebration party at Shep's Place.
"At least 75 percent of this year's team was there two years ago and that first time was a real learning experience for everybody, including myself. I over-game-planned, for example.
"The great thing is we turned that into a championship this season. We gave this great community the national championship they deserve."
The Bullets are 53-7-1 in Sharp's four seasons as coach, including 46-0-1 over the past three regular seasons.
One player who was on the team two years ago was not there this year. Deandre Wilson was shot to death in a bar in Denton in December. The team dedicated the game to their friend and teammate.
"On the field he was relentless. He was a true old school smash mouth kind of guy who played with so much passion," Sharp said. "But with all his toughness aside, he was gentle and funny and respectful."
The patio was packed with the national championship trophy on display, along with others won over the years by this team that has turned winning into a regularity. Next to the trophies was a cake with the words "Texas Bullets 2016 National Champs" on it.
"This is so nice, the national champions are right here in Weatherford, Texas," owner and offensive lineman Jeromy Puckett said.
Puckett was also inducted into the Semi-Pro Hall of Fame in Las Vegas in December.
"We love this community. We try to put on an entertaining game for everybody. It's pure. We're all out there because we love the game."
None of the players on the Bullets get paid to play, a regular part of semi-pro sports. Among the community projects in which they are involved are a holiday toy drive and summer camps.
In other words, they aren't just in the community, they are part of the community.
Defensive back Josh Davis, while he expected his team to win, admitted being surprised a little at the blowout of the Crush, who entered the game 13-0. In fact, he gladly paid off a bet with Puckett that he would shave his long-time beard should they win by more than 30 points.
"Now I've got to keep it clean for the next seven months," Davis said. "I'm not sad about it, though. I was very glad to do it."
Puckett noted that Davis drives from San Angelo for games and practices each week during the season.
"We have one player who drives from Amarillo," Puckett said. "When you've got something good, people want to be a part of it."
The Bullets begin the 2017 season March 4 at the Denton County Rhinos. Their home opener is March 11 against the Dallas Panthers at Kangaroo Stadium.
The 2017 season
Home games at Kangaroo Stadium
▪ March 4 - at Denton County Rhinos, 7 p.m.
▪ March 11 - Dallas Panthers, 7 p.m.
▪ March 18 - Austin Vipers, 7 p.m.
▪ March 25 - at Garland Aztecs, 7 p.m.
▪ April 1 - North Texas Stampede, 7 p.m.
▪ April 8 - at Austin Vipers, 7 p.m.
▪ April 22 - at North Texas Stampede, 7 p.m.
▪ April 29 - Metroplex Pride, 7 p.m.
▪ May 13 - at Dallas Vikings, 7 p.m.
▪ May 20 - Denton County Rhinos, 7 p.m.
