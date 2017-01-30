Go Red. Think Pink physician-led workshop set for Feb. 16

According to the HeartFoundation.org Heart disease is the number one cause of death in women, and is more deadly than all forms of cancer combined. An estimated 43 million women in the U.S. are affected by heart disease.
Taking care of ourselves is one of the most important things we can do to live a long, healthy life. And, the more we take care of our hearts, the more they will take care of us. Cardiac health is extremely important in preventing heart disease, which can include stroke and heart attack.
Weatherford Regional Medical Center’s (WRMC) Healthy Woman program honors heart disease awareness month with the annual Go Red. Think Pink physician led workshop. The workshop will feature Dr. Akif Mohammed and Dr. Stephen Newman from The Heart Center of North Texas, and Bonnie Calhoun, Stroke Coordinator for WRMC. This year’s event will be held on Thurs., Feb. 16 from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm at Doss Heritage and Culture Center located at 1400 Texas Drive in Weatherford.
Women have the opportunity to participate beforehand in free comprehensive health screenings such as, glucose testing, blood pressure checks, heart risk assessment, and vendor booths. The mini expo will be followed by a light dinner. Tickets are $10 and seating is limited. To purchase tickets on-line, visit WeatherfordRegional.com/Healthy Woman or call 682-582-1757.
The Healthy Woman Program encompasses over 2,900 women aimed to empower themselves and their families with the knowledge and confidence to make informed healthcare decisions. To become a Healthy Woman member or learn more about the program, visit WeatherfordRegional.com/HealthyWoman.
