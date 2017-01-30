WC calls for alumni award nominees

2017 marks the 50th anniversary of Weatherford College’s Alumnus of the Year Award, and WC is calling for nominations for this year’s honoree as well as for the Distinguished Alumnus Award.
The honorees will be recognized during the Alumni Awards Luncheon scheduled for Fri., April 21. The deadline to submit nominations to the Institutional Advancement Office is Feb. 15th.
A committee of former award winners, representatives from WC employee groups, alumni leaders, board members and others will meet to select this year’s honorees. Nominees will be evaluated on contributions to society, performance in their field of expertise, loyalty to the college and other factors.
The WC Alumnus of the Year Award was established in 1967 and the Distinguished Alumnus Award began in 1994.
Nomination forms are located on the WC website. Go to www.wc.edu and click on the Alumni tab. For more information, contact the Institutional Advancement Office at 817-598-6275.
