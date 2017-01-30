Extension service offers volunteer opportunities

Finding reliable resources on health and wellness information can be a challenge. Since the beginning of the 20th century Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service has been providing Texans with guidance and information in various health areas. Now the organization is training volunteers to provide more communities with education and tools needed for healthy living.
The Master Wellness Volunteer initiative is a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service program that will provide volunteers with 40 hours of training in health and nutrition education. In return, the volunteers agree to give back 40 hours of service.
The volunteer program expands the outreach of health and wellness education programs in Parker County. The volunteer opportunities are diverse including giving presentations to local community groups, teaching classes to any age group about the importance of good nutrition and health. Leading and assisting weight-loss classes, memory classes, and healthy cooking schools. Volunteers don’t have to get up in front of people to speak if they don’t want to. They can also assist with cooking schools, Walk Across Texas, Do Well Be Well with Diabetes classes, distributing information at health fairs, create newsletters, flyers and much more. Previous health or wellness training is not required, but an interest in living healthfully and helping other to do the same is.
Volunteer training will be Tues., Feb. 7, March 7 and 3 days studying at home/online. The cost is $75 and this covers cost for the training and materials. For an application and more information, please contact Parker County’s Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service office at 817-598-6168 or email kl-smith@tamu.edu.
