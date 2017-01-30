Weatherford Chamber of Commerce calling on artists

The Weatherford Chamber of Commerce Tourism Committee is calling on all artists. The group is getting ready for the 3rd Annual "Art in Action" art show at the Weatherford Farmer’s Market on Sat., March 18, from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
This art show is a little unique as you get to watch the artist create their works of art. The public is invited to come and witness as these masterpieces are being created. Artists are allowed to sell their work at the show. We ask that the artists also display several pieces of their finished art so attendees have the opportunity to purchase and see other creations from these local artists.
There is also be a children’s area to help encourage our future artist that are inspired by watching the featured artist. T-shirts will be available for purchase so the aspiring artist can decorate at have as a keepsake. There will also be an easel for those artists that wish to draw. Jessica Pelletier will be doing face painting.
There are 3 categories: 1) Competition, 2) Participation and 3) Student. Prizes will be awarded. The application can be found on the home screen of the chamber website, www.weatherford-chamber.com. Space is limited so sign up quick.
Contact Peggy Hutton at the Weatherford Chamber for info 817/596-3801 or phutton@weatherford-chamber.com
