Community Improvement grants offered

Dallas, Ellis, Hill, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Navarrow, Parker, Rockwall and Tarrant counties - Bluebonnet Resource Conservation and Development, Inc. is issuing its 2016 Community Improvement Grants Application.
Originally incorporated in 1993 as a non-profit organization, Bluebonnet RC&D provides assistance to a ten-county area. Local communities, non-profit organizations and schools in any of these ten counties are encouraged to apply for one of the two available "matching" grants of up to $500 each.
A matching grant is one in which the applicant will provide a 1:1 cash match for the funds that they are requesting. Eligible grant projects include but are not limited to those that will provide community improvement such as; environmental resource conservation education, illegal dumping cleanup, gardening classes for growing food, community gardens, street signage, recreational equipment, improvement or creation of parks and community buildings. The grant application may be accessed at: http://bluebonnetrcd.org/2017-bluebonnet-rcd-grant-application.
Deadline for applications is Feb. 15, with awards being announced on Feb. 20. Project completion deadline is Aug. 31. Please visit bluebonnetrcd.org for more information.
