Annual Hike for Life to benefit Grace House Ministries Saturday

The annual Hike for Life is coming up Sat., Jan. 28, hosted by St. Stephen’s Catholic Church and benefiting Grace House Ministries.
"Hike for Life is a great way to raise awareness for the pro-life movement and to support life on a very local and personal level," said Rusty Gibson, a member of St. Stephen’s Catholic Church.
Hike for Life is the oldest Pro Life event in Texas, according to HikeForLifeTexas.org. This peaceful event is held in several locations around Texas once per year to raise money for pregnancy resource centers and to raise awareness of the dignity of human life. The walk invites community members to actively join local pregnancy resource centers in their life-affirming mission.
"Grace House is a champion for the unborn - those who cannot defend themselves," Gibson said. "They promote life through education, crisis pregnancy advocacy, and support families after the child is born - right here in Parker County. They serve our friends, families, neighbors, and community."
Last year, some 175 people joined in and walked down South Main and back. They raised $10,000 to help continue Grace House Ministries’ free services to families in the Weatherford and surrounding communities.
"Our hope is to get as much participation as possible from the local churches and others who support life," Gibson said. "The pro-life movement extends to all faiths and people who respect the dignity of all human life."
The event will begin at 1 pm at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church and will include a short program before the hikers walk down South Main Street to the courthouse and then back to the church at 1904 Bethel Road.
This year, St. Stephen’s is offering a prize to the youth group that brings the most people to the event—a pizza party (up to $200) sponsored by the Knights of Columbus Counsel 7264.
Donations are not required to hike, but hikers who sign up in advance will get the opportunity to create a team through which donations can be raised on their own branch of the fundraising page. For more information, visit HikeForLifeTexas.org. On-site registration will also be available the day of the event between 1 pm and 1:30 pm.
Grace House Ministries is a nonprofit organization in Weatherford, that is committed to promoting hope, life, and knowledge in the community. The ministry provides free pregnancy testing and limited ultrasound technology via their Options Clinic, free parenting and life skills classes via their Pregnancy Center, and teaches a relationship education program in local middle and high schools via their Pure Truth program. For more information, visit GraceHouseMinistries.net.
Comments