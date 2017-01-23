Brock board extends superintendent contract

In its recent meeting, the Brock School Board voted to extend the contract of Superintendent Scott Drillette.
"The contract evaluation process went well and I am excited that the board recommended extending my contract for another year," Drillette said. "Brock ISD is fortunate to have an outstanding group of professionals that serve on the board, and it helps make working here as their superintendent a very rewarding experience.
"Hopefully, we can continue to build on the success that Brock has experienced in years past."
The Board voted by a 7-0 count to extend Drillette's contract July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2020. They also approved a $6,550 raise, again by a 7-0 vote, to a salary of $125,000 annually.
Also in its first meeting of the new year, the board voted to keep Dr. Marty Ivey as president, Dr. Shanna Boleman as vice-president, and Cody Lane as secretary.
The board also discussed bids for bonds on Thursday (Jan. 26), which will then go to market. The board has scheduled a special meeting for Friday (Jan. 27) to approve the bids.
"We anticipate being fully funded with our $18,000,000 in bond proceeds by Feb. 21," Drillette said.
In other news, Drillette shared with the board the "what if" A-F accountability ratings released recently by the Texas Education Association for the 2015-16 school year. A similar process will be used for the 2016-17 school year.
Commissioner of Education Mike Morath noted in early January that the ratings are for informational purposes and represent work-in-progress models that are likely to change before the official ratings become effective in August 2018.
The board also voted unanimously to move ahead with the District of Innovation planning process, appointing the Brock ISD District Advisory Committee, plus any other stakeholders recommended by board members and administration, to serve as the District of Innovation Planning Committee. On Dec. 12, the board passed a resolution to consider becoming a District of Innovation, followed by a public hearing on Jan. 9.
The District of Innovation concept, passed by the 84th Legislative Session in House Bill 1842, gives traditional independent school districts most of the flexibilities available to Texas’ open enrollment charter schools.
