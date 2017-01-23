Bullets win national championship

Over their history the Texas Bullets have accomplished a lot, but one thing had eluded them - until now.
The Bullets won their first national minor league professional football championship recently. They did so in grand fashion, disposing of the Ohio Crush 46-0 in the USA Bowl in Orlando.
The victory capped a 14-0-1 season for the Bullets, who qualified for the title game by winning the Minor Professional Football League (MPFL) championship on their own home field in Weatherford, 27-20 over the Texas Broncos out of Houston. The Bullets had previously finished second in their only other national title game appearance in 2015.
The Crush ended the season with a 13-1 record.
In winning the national championship, the Bullets took command early. They led 26-0 at the half.
Quarterback Justin Willis was named the game's Offensive Most Valuable Player, throwing for three touchdowns and rushing for another. Linebacker Josh Mosley was named Defensive MVP.
Also for the Bullets, Greg Green and Darryn McDade each had a rushing TD,
Anthony Jackson had two receiving TDs, Howard Morrow caught a touchdown, and Dalton Shaw threw a touchdown pass.
"The game was amazing. It was awesome to see the guys work for something really hard and earn it. I'm so proud of them, and it makes me happy to see the smiles of the guys when they do something good," said head coach Adam Sharp.
"The season as a whole started off with a lot of question marks. All season we had to answer those questions about ourselves and our team, and each one we answered and found out what kind of team we could be, and to add a win like this on the resume will give us that little bit of extra confidence going into next season that kicks off in a month and a half.
"I'm really proud of these guys, players and coaches. The coaching staff has only gotten better, and if it wasn't for the staff we have in place we may not be here. So now it's just time to get ready for the Denton Rhinos come March and see if we can't repeat some success we had this last year."
The Bullets dedicated the championship game to their late teammate Deandre Wilson, who was killed in a shooting in a Denton club in December. He was an all-star this season.
"I am so proud of every guy that committed to the entire season and traveling out to Florida," said backup quarterback Matt Long. "They had a great opportunity and seized it like the champions they are."
The Bullets are 53-7-1 in head coach Sharp's four seasons at the helm. This includes three consecutive league championships, two in the Texas United Football League and one in the MPFL. They are also 46-0-1 in the regular season over the past three years.
Comments