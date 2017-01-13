Football kicking off in Peaster in 2017

Football is coming to Peaster.
The small community northwest of Weatherford has been largely known for its basketball success over the years - and most recently a powerhouse volleyball program. However, next season, the Greyhounds will field the first football team in the history of the school, said superintendent Matt Adams.
"We've looked at it a couple of times over the last 10 or 12 years, and now is the time," Adams said. "There's a lot of growth coming to the area, so we're going to have plenty of kids to play it looks like.
"Right now we have five housing editions coming to the area."
Adams said experts predict that Peaster will grow on average with 65-75 new students each year over the next five years. Because of this he said the school district is striving to offer more programs to the students to keep pace with the growth.
Peaster currently has more than 1,100 students in its school district.
Adams said a junior high program will be installed in the 2017-18 school year. Then, the next two years they will have both a junior high and junior varsity program.
The varsity program will make its debut in the 1920-21 school year.
Matt Chapman has been named football coach, Adams said. Chapman currently coaches the softball team and led the Lady Greyhounds to their first playoff berth since 1997. They fell to rival Brock in the Class 3A Region I championship series.
"The good thing for us from a planning standpoint is there's been several schools our size in this area starting football in recent years, so we have examples around us to study," Adams said.
Locally, the team that most recently started a program was Brock. The Eagles played their first University Interscholastic League varsity season in 2014, reaching the Class 3A state quarterfinals. They won state in 2015 and again reached the quarterfinals in 2016.
Peaster and Brock compete in the same district in most sports, and will likely do so in football if they remain in the same classification.
Given Peaster's across-the-board success in athletics, Adams is optimistic the football team will also be competitive. Along with the softball success last school year, boys basketball and baseball reached the regional quarterfinals, girls basketball advanced to the area round, and the volleyball team played in the state championship match this past fall after reaching the semifinals in 2015.
"We feel strongly there's no reason our football team shouldn't fall right in line," Adams said.
Peaster also has a youth football team unaffiliated with the school that competes in a league in Weatherford.
