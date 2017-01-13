Lessons from the holocaust: Kessler to speak at PCRP meeting

Paul Kessler will be the speaker for the monthly meeting of the Parker County Republican Party at 7 pm on Thurs., Feb. 2 at the Strain Community Room at Weatherford College.
Born 1939 in Slovakia, Paul and his mother survived the holocaust in hiding. He immigrated to Los Angeles in 1951 where he attended school. Paul served two years in the army and then joined American Express Company holding management posts in U.S., Canada and Europe. Paul’s job afforded him the opportunity to fulfill his love of travel, working and visiting around the globe.
Paul and wife Pamela have been married 40 years. Their son David is a graduate of TCU and U. of Miami Law School. They divide their time between home in Fort Worth and family farm in Millsap, where Pamela was raised.
Paul speaks to student groups visiting the Dallas Holocaust Museum, schools and organizations. He recounts his Holocaust experience, with focus on some important lessons especially aimed at young people but relevant to everyone. He believes the lessons of the Holocaust are yet to be learned. He hopes talking about experience will influence others to stand and speak out against hate and prejudice.
All Republicans are invited and no reservations are necessary. For additional information, please contact County Chair Zan Prince at 817-594-5029.
Comments