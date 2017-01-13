AISD School Board approves new attendance zones for school year 2017-2018

After a series of board workshops and Town Hall meetings over the past several months, the Aledo ISD Board of Trustees voted this week to approve an elementary boundary plan for next school year. The district’s fifth elementary is set to open in August 2017 and attendance zones for elementary schools are officially approved for the 2017-2018 school year.
The passage of the May 2015 Bond Election made the fifth elementary possible. Superintendent Derek Citty said it became necessary for the district to expand the number of attendance zones to reduce pressure at the Coder, McCall, Stuard and Vandagriff elementary campuses.
Dr. Citty said AISD Administration and its Board of Trustees received significant input from parents and community members during the decision-making process.
“It was helpful to hear their thoughts, concerns and suggestions as we worked to arrive at the best possible solution,” he said.
Aledo ISD holds the belief that all elementary campuses serve children well. The decision to approve Plan 7 of the plans presented was done to provide capacity at all five elementary campuses, which was a commitment made to the community prior to the 2015 bond election. The realigned zones lessen, as much as possible, the need to redraw attendance zones again or purchase portable classrooms until Elementary No. 6 is complete and ready for occupancy (August 2019 with community approval of the specific upcoming bond proposition).
