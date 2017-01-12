West set to become new Willow Park police chief

Carrie West has been chosen as the new police chief for the City of Willow Park, city administrator Scott Wall announced.
The city council is scheduled to meet on Jan. 17 to confirm her hiring. Wall said an offer was officially made to her on Jan. 11 and she accepted.
West comes to Willow Park after having worked in the Dallas County schools system as a manager of risk and emergency management since August. Prior to that she worked in the City of Corinth Police Department for 21 years, where she rose to the rank of lieutenant.
The 45-year-old West is a 1989 graduate of Fort Worth Paschal High School and a graduate of the University of Texas-Arlington and the Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas.
While working in Corinth she was named Officer of the Year in 2001 and Supervisor of the Year in 2009. She is also a volunteer in the Northwest Independent School District and has served on the City of North Richland Hills Teen Court Advisory Board.
"It looks like we have a quality candidate," said Willow Park Mayor Pro-Tem Gene Martin. "I'm quite confident chief (Brad) Johnson would not make a recommendation for someone to replace him that wasn't of the highest quality."
Johnson was part of a committee that interviewed candidates, 29 of which applied, according to city administrator Scott Wall. The committee also included Willow Park Fire Chief Mike LeNoir, Hudson Oaks Police Chief Michael Baldwin and Weatherford Police Chief Mike Manning.
"She should interface well with our citizens and provide the leadership in the police department we need," Mayor Richard Neverdousky said. "She is ready to take on the position."
Johnson recently announced his resignation, effective Feb. 3, after nine years leading the Willow Park Police Department. He and his wife are moving to be closer to his mother, who is in a nursing home in Kerrville.
"Brad's had a lot of experience and did a lot of good things for the city," Neverdousky said.
Johnson worked with the Fort Worth Police Department for a quarter century, along with serving on the Willow Park planning and Zoning Commission, City Council, and one term as mayor.
"I'm sorry to see him leaving town," Martin said. "But I understand his family situation and that is most important.
"His service was exemplary. He managed his officers fairly, stood up for them when needed and reprimanded them when needed - which wasn't often.
"I've known Brad since 1995. He's just a quality person and a friend, and the city's going to miss him."
Comments