Parker County Lifecare Station 5 breaks ground

A $1.4 million Lifecare facility, dedicated to the northwestern portion of Parker County, is the latest Emergency Medical Services (EMS) advancement to find itself in the region.
On Tuesday, despite a blustery south wind, Lifecare Station No. 5 officially broke ground at its future location at 100 Sharla Smelley Road in Weatherford.
“The Parker County Hospital District board recognized a year ago that we needed to do something in the area - to better serve the citizens,” Director of Lifecare EMS, Paul Smith said. “Through budgeting and months of planning we were able to put together a plan to build a new EMS facility at this location.”
Smith said it’s always been the goal of the board to provide the best services to the citizens of the county.
“The facility itself will be 4,600 square feet and construction will begin immediately,” Smith said. “It’s going to be staffed - initially - with with one ambulance and two paramedics, 24-hours a day, seven days a week.”
Smith did say if growth warranted it another ambulance could be added in the future.
“The crew operating out of the new facility will be fairly busy to begin with,” Smith added. “ Based on the information we have they will be responding to about 65 calls a month. It’s going to reduce response time by 10-15 minutes and that’s something we call all be proud of.”
The board selected Imperial Construction to work on the project. The facility is scheduled to open in July.
