Christmas tree recycling program set to begin

The City of Weatherford will begin Christmas tree recycling tomorrow, Jan. 11.
The Sanitation Department will collect trees during normal bulk/brush pickup days. This service is free to all sanitation and recycling customers. All items, including but not limited to lights, ornaments, tinsel and stands must be removed in order for trees to be accepted. Collected trees will be chipped for mulch and made available free of charge to the public during the spring.
For additional information, please feel free to contact the City of Weatherford Sanitation Department at 817-598-4122 or visit www.weatherfordtx.gov/sanitation.
