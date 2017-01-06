WC’s Hyeyoung Song performs at Carnegie Hall

Concert pianist and Weatherford College Artist-in-Residence Dr. Hyeyoung Song performed to a sold-out audience at Carnegie Hall in New York City on Dec. 28. The concert wrapped up her 2016 international tour which included Paris, Spain and Korea.
The concert, held in Carnegie Hall’s elegant Weill Recital Hall, included selections from Bach, Beethoven and Debussy as well as modern pieces by American composers Gershwin, Cowell and Rzewski.
“From the profound sacred music of Bach to the secular music of Rzewski who successfully translated through piano the labor movement and social issues of his time – these are not only pieces I love, but they mean a lot to me, as they reflect my life and the world of music,” Song said.
Publicity materials for Song’s tour were created by the WC Creative and Graphic Services Arts Department as part of the college’s partnership with Song who performs a free concert each semester at WC’s Alkek Fine Arts Center. Along with applied piano lessons, she has also taught Musicianship, Music Appreciation, and group piano classes at WC.
“I thank Weatherford College so much for the tremendous support and help,” she said. “I am so proud and honored to be a member of the Weatherford College family.”
Originally from Korea, Song was the First Prize winner of the Janice K. Hodges Competition at the University of Texas at San Antonio. She earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Ewha Woman’s University in Korea and a Doctor of Musical Arts degree in piano performance from the University of Texas at Austin. She has served as WC’s Artist-in-Residence since 2007.
