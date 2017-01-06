Mumps: Know the signs and what precautions to take

In the last few weeks much has been said about the outbreak of mumps in nearby Johnson County. Though no new cases have been reported lately, the Center for Disease Control has issued some answers to questions folks may have dealing with the highly communicable disease.
Who doesn’t remember getting the Measles, Mumps and Rubella - (MMR) vaccine?
Does this outbreak mean the vaccine doesn’t work?
“It is extremely important for one's own health, and for the health of individuals who have weakened immune systems, that every person be vaccinated for the mumps,” said Dr. Jessica Williams with Lone Star Medical Group. “Check with your healthcare provider if you have any concerns about whether or not you are adequately vaccinated."
MMR vaccine prevents most - but not all - cases of mumps and complications caused by the disease. People who have received two doses of the MMR vaccine are about nine times less likely to get mumps than unvaccinated people who have the same exposure to mumps virus. However, some people who receive two doses of MMR can still get mumps, especially if they have prolonged, close contact with someone who has the disease. If a vaccinated person does get mumps, they will likely have less severe illness than an unvaccinated person.
Before there was a vaccine, mumps was a common childhood disease in the United States. In some cases, the disease caused complications, such as permanent deafness in children and, occasionally, swelling of the brain (encephalitis), which in rare cases resulted in death. From year to year, the number of mumps cases can range from roughly a couple hundred to a couple thousand. In some years, there are more cases of mumps than usual because of outbreaks. See Mumps Cases and Outbreaks for more information.
Mumps cases have declined drastically since the 1960s, when widespread vaccinations began. Before that, about 180,000 cases of mumps a year were reported in the United States, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.
Since the 1960s, the numbers have fallen by about 99 percent, now ranging from 1,000 to 2,000 cases a year.
Is mumps a serious disease?
A: Mumps can be serious, but most people with mumps recover completely in a few weeks. While infected with mumps, many people feel tired and achy, have a fever, and swollen salivary glands on the side of the face. Others may feel extremely ill and be unable to eat because of jaw pain, and a few will develop serious complications. Men and adolescent boys can develop pain or swelling in their testicles, which rarely results in sterility. Inflammation of the protective membranes covering the brain and spinal cord (meningitis) and loss of hearing can also occur, and in rare cases, this hearing loss can be permanent. The most serious complication is inflammation of the brain (encephalitis), which can lead to death or permanent disability.
This year, nearly 2,879 cases nationwide had been diagnosed as of Nov. 5, already the most since 2006, when more than 6,000 people were diagnosed.
If you have mumps, you should avoid prolonged, close contact with other people until at least five days after your salivary glands begin to swell because you are contagious during this time. The time it takes for symptoms to appear after a person is exposed to the virus can range from 12 to 25 days. You should not go to work or school. You should stay home when you are sick with mumps and limit contact with the people you live with; for example, sleep in a separate room by yourself if you can. Staying home while sick with mumps is an important way to avoid spreading the virus to other people. People who are infected with mumps don’t get sick right away—it can take 2 to 4 weeks for them to show signs of infection.
“The mumps virus is highly contagious as it is transmitted by respiratory droplets,” Williams added. “Good hand washing is the single most important defense against spreading this virus and any other germs related to bacteria and viruses.”
What else should I do to prevent mumps from spreading?
A: In addition to staying away from others when you have mumps, you can help prevent the virus from spreading by
▪ Covering your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, and put your used tissue in the trash can. If you don’t have a tissue, cough or sneeze into your upper sleeve or elbow, not your hands.
▪ Avoiding sharing drinks or eating utensils.
▪ Disinfecting frequently touched surfaces, such as toys, doorknobs, tables, counters.
Still outbreaks occur and when they do make sure to be up to date on the MMR vaccine.
In any situation, including when there is a mumps outbreak, washing hands often with soap and water and having good health practices are the most important steps you can take to avoid getting sick and spreading germs to others.
Nearly two-thirds of the infected patients in Johnson County had received the mumps vaccination, which is about 88 percent effective.
Of the 48 people with mumps, 10 have been adults.
In Texas, about 38 cases a year were diagnosed from 2005 to 2015, peaking at 121 in 2010, according to Department of State Health Services data.
Some of the materials are from the Star-Telegram archives.
